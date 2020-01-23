Roofing Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

Roofing market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Roofing industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Roofing Market.

Roofing materials are the building blocks of external layers of a building. These include shingles, insulation, waterproofing, siding, windows/doors, and railing. Application of roofing materials depends on the raw materials that they are processed from. These raw materials range from natural products, such as thatches and slates, to commercially available products such as asphalt, tiles, metal, bitumen, and plastic sheeting. Roofing materials are placed on top of a secondary layer called ‘underlayment.’ This layer is primarily made up of water-resistant materials. Sometimes, it also consists of cooling materials, heat reflecting materials, etc.

List of key players profiled in the report:

CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Johns Manville Corp.), Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Sika AG, IKO Industries Ltd., SKC Thailand Co. Ltd., Soprema Group, Fangxing Building Materials Co., Ltd., Metecno Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., Owens Corning, Koster Waterproofing Systems, Max Roofing Systems Pvt. Ltd.

By Product

Bituminous, Metal, Tiles, Elastomeric, Others

By Application

Residential, Commercial, Non-commercial

The report analyses the Roofing Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Roofing Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Roofing market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Roofing market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Roofing Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

