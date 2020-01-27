Roofing Market Development Analysis 2019-2027

In 2025, the market size of the Roofing Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Roofing.

This report studies the global market size of Roofing, especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Roofing market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and product segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global roofing market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global roofing market. Key players profiled in the report are Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Sika AG, Monier Building Group, and IKO Industries Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global roofing market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global roofing market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Roofing Market, by Product

Bituminous

Metal

Tiles

Elastomeric

Others

Global Roofing Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Non-commercial

Global Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various products and applications wherein roofing is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global roofing market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

