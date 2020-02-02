Roofing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last Roofing BASF SE, 3M Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Owens Corning Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Roofing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Roofing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Roofing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Roofing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Roofing industry situations. According to the research, the Roofing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Roofing market.

Global Roofing Market was valued at USD 180.93 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 250.05 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.77 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Roofing Market include:

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Duro-Last Roofing BASF SE

3M Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Owens Corning Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

GAF Materials

Braas Monier Building Group