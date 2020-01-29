Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Roll-to-Roll Printing market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The global roll-to-roll printing market can be segmented on the basis of material and equipment into material, which is further sub-segmented into substrate and ink, and equipment. By technology, the market can be divided into gravure, offset lithography, inkjet, flexography, and screen printing. Application-wise, the market can be categorized into proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell, battery product and technology, flexible electronics, photovoltaic, and membrane. End-user segments can be consumer electronics, commercial, industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, and automotive. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regional roll-to-roll printing markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Trends and Opportunities

Roll-to-roll printing offers advantages such as low manufacturing cost, high line speed, and continuity in the process. Increasing demand for flexible electronic devices such as smart labels (RFID tags), printed circuit, OLED lighting, optoelectronics, and printed sensors is the primary driver of this market. The ability of roll-to-roll printing to resist high economical processes, high-defect density, and booming consumer sector are some of the other factors that are expected to positively influence the global market for the same. Moreover, continued requirement from the electronic industry and escalating application in other fields will drive the demand during the forecast period. The increasing outreach of wearable products is also favoring the growth rate. Conversely, the risk of failure and lack of mass production processes are two of the primary restraints over the global roll-to-roll printing market.

The application segment of flexible electronics has the maximum demand and is expected to remain most lucrative segment owing to a number of research and development already being undertaken and several new product prototypes are in the pipeline. By technology, inkjet printers have most of the demand, which is a reflection of a number of benefits it offers such as non-contact printing and increased scalability.

Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America currently contributes the maximum demand for roll-to-roll printing among all the regions, which is a reflection of continuous technological development in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The report expects Asia Pacific to offer new opportunities to the players as the adoption of roll-to-roll printing method is increasing.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the key companies in global roll-to-roll printing market are Sumitomo Electric Industries Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., GSI Technologies LLC, LG Display Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Thinfilm, Multek Corporation, Linxens, E Ink Holdings, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., and Nippon Mektron Ltd.

