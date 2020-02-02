Rodenticides Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, Bayer CropScience Ag, Impex Europa S.L., J.T. Eaton & Co., Liphatech

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Rodenticides Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Rodenticides market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Rodenticides market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Rodenticides players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Rodenticides industry situations. According to the research, the Rodenticides market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Rodenticides market.

Global Rodenticides Market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Rodenticides Market include:

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience Ag

Impex Europa S.L.

J.T. Eaton & Co.

Liphatech

Neogen Corporation

Pelgar International

Senestech

Syngenta SA