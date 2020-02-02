Robust growth of the Katsuobushi/Dried Bonito market predicted over the forecast period 2017 – 2025

The study on the Katsuobushi/Dried Bonito Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Katsuobushi/Dried Bonito Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Katsuobushi Market is segmented on the basis of distribution channels as supermarket/hypermarket, speciality stores, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores. The unique umami or savoury taste of Katsuobushi is making it popular among consumers which is the reason for the increase in the sale of Katsuobushi in every distribution channel.

Katsuobushi market is segmented on the basis of end users as restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), and retail stores. As of the recent trend, there has been an anomalous increase in the production of Katsuobushi even though there is a decrease in the consumption of Katsuobushi and dashi in day-to-day Japanese life, because of its increased use in products such as readymade noodles soup, freeze-dried miso instant soup and the granulated bonito-flavor seasoning. Hence, the global katsuobushi market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Katsuobushi Market Regional Outlook:

Japan is the major manufacturer, supplier and consumer in the katsuobushi market. Katsuobushi is the key ingredient to dashi or soup stock which is essential for most of the Japanese cuisines. Recently Japanese cuisines have gained popularity in European and North American countries thus increasing the consumption of Katsuobushi in these regions. In Asia-Pacific regions apart from Japan, South Korea and China also manufactures and supplies katsuobushi. Increasing demand for katsuobushi, has strengthened the growth of global katsuobushi market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Katsuobushi Market Drivers:

Katsuobushi have a distinct umami or savoury taste, apart from being rich in nutrients and minerals. Induction of use of Katsuobushi as a key ingredient in miso instant soup, readymade noodles and granulated bonito-flavor seasoning have acted as a significant driver in Katsuobushi Market. Market expansion of a variety of products such as granulated and the liquid instant dashi in which Katsuobushi in an important ingredient, have impacted katsuobushi market positively.

Katsuobushi Market Restraints:

However, there are some restraining factors which are expected to hinder the katsuobushi market growth of which includes the decreasing popularity of natural katsuobushi and dashi among the Japanese people. Moreover granulated chemical seasoning which promises kelp savour and bonito flavour without the requirement of preparing dashi from scratch which is considered a hassle in modern life. Furthermore, many of the people perceive it as a product containing mycotoxin such as beta-nitropropionic acid which is produced during fermentation due to which people hesitate in consuming katsuobushi across the globe. Katsuobushi has once been banned for sales in the European Union because of the high amount of Benzopyrene which exceeded EU standards.

Katsuobushi Market Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in katsuobushi market are Marukatsu Katsuobushi Inc. Kyoto Katsuobushi co. ltd., Marutomo Katsuobushi, Makurazaki France Katsuobushi Co., and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global katsuobushi market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global katsuobushi market till 2027.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

