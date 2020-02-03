Robotics to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2028

The ‘Robotics market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

Market Segmentation

The report on robotics market is segment on basis of various parameters such as types, application, components, and geography. The different types of robotics deployed in various industries includes mobile robotics, exoskeleton, and static robotics. Globally, the static robotics dominated the robotics market in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The demand for mobile robotics is significantly increasing across the globe and due to this, the segment is anticipated to be the fastest expanding segment over the period from 2017 to 2025, both in terms of revenue and volume consumed. The market for robotics is segmented on basis of application as logistics, personal, last mile mobility, military, agriculture, construction/mining, medical, entertainment, research and others. The others segment includes automotive, aerospace, food processing among others. Among the application, the military segment dominated the market for robotics in 2016, due to wide variety of application in defense forces across the globe. The logistics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth of robotics in logistics is attributed to the fact that, the global logistics sector growing rapidly and the need to deliver the products in a faster and efficient way, the sector is adopting robotics technology heavily. The components segment in the global robotics market includes sensors, control units, actuators, brake systems, vision systems and others. Based on geography, the market for robotics is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The significant contribution of China in terms of revenue and volume in the robotics market, led Asia Pacific to have the upper hand in 2016. North America is anticipated to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

On basis of strategic regions across the globe, the major manufacturers of robots are considered in this research. The major manufacturers includes iRobot Corporation, Barrette Technology LLC, Swisslog, John Deere, Fanuc Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Boeing, Seegrid Corporation, Google Inc., Lowe’s, Fanuc Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Amazon, , Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kuka AG, Bossa Nova Robotics, Savioke, Fetch Robotics, Aetheon Inc., Locus Robotics and Omron Adept Technologies among others.

The segments covered in the global robotics market are as follows:

Global Robotics Market, 2017-2025: By Type

Mobile Robotics

Exoskeleton

Static Robotics

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Application

Logistics

Personal

Last Mile Mobility

Military

Agriculture

Construction/Mining

Medical

Entertainment

Research

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Component

Sensors

Control Units

Actuators

Brake Systems

Vision Systems

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Robotics market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

