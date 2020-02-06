Robotics Market Statistics Analysis 2019-2029

In 2029, the Robotics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Robotics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Robotics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Robotics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Robotics market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Robotics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Robotics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market Segmentation

The report on robotics market is segment on basis of various parameters such as types, application, components, and geography. The different types of robotics deployed in various industries includes mobile robotics, exoskeleton, and static robotics. Globally, the static robotics dominated the robotics market in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The demand for mobile robotics is significantly increasing across the globe and due to this, the segment is anticipated to be the fastest expanding segment over the period from 2017 to 2025, both in terms of revenue and volume consumed. The market for robotics is segmented on basis of application as logistics, personal, last mile mobility, military, agriculture, construction/mining, medical, entertainment, research and others. The others segment includes automotive, aerospace, food processing among others. Among the application, the military segment dominated the market for robotics in 2016, due to wide variety of application in defense forces across the globe. The logistics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth of robotics in logistics is attributed to the fact that, the global logistics sector growing rapidly and the need to deliver the products in a faster and efficient way, the sector is adopting robotics technology heavily. The components segment in the global robotics market includes sensors, control units, actuators, brake systems, vision systems and others. Based on geography, the market for robotics is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The significant contribution of China in terms of revenue and volume in the robotics market, led Asia Pacific to have the upper hand in 2016. North America is anticipated to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

On basis of strategic regions across the globe, the major manufacturers of robots are considered in this research. The major manufacturers includes iRobot Corporation, Barrette Technology LLC, Swisslog, John Deere, Fanuc Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Boeing, Seegrid Corporation, Google Inc., Lowe’s, Fanuc Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Amazon, , Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kuka AG, Bossa Nova Robotics, Savioke, Fetch Robotics, Aetheon Inc., Locus Robotics and Omron Adept Technologies among others.

The segments covered in the global robotics market are as follows:

Global Robotics Market, 2017-2025: By Type

Mobile Robotics

Exoskeleton

Static Robotics

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Application

Logistics

Personal

Last Mile Mobility

Military

Agriculture

Construction/Mining

Medical

Entertainment

Research

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Component

Sensors

Control Units

Actuators

Brake Systems

Vision Systems

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The Robotics market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Robotics market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Robotics market? Which market players currently dominate the global Robotics market? What is the consumption trend of the Robotics in region?

The Robotics market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Robotics in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Robotics market.

Scrutinized data of the Robotics on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Robotics market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Robotics market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Robotics Market Report

The global Robotics market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Robotics market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Robotics market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.