Robotics Market: Future Opportunities, Production/Demand Analysis & Outlook To 2025



Robotics Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Robotics Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Global Robotics Industry was valued at USD 46.17 Billion in the year 2017. Global Robotics Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 145.1 billion by the year 2025.

Leading Players In The Robotics Market iRobot Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Intuitive Surgical, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Corporation, Komatsu, Ltd., Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc., Barrett Technology LLC

By Industry

Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics

Domestic

Healthcare

Agriculture

Transportation

Entertainment

others

By Type

Automotive Robot

Mobile Robot

Industrial Robot

Service Robot

Others

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

The Robotics market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Robotics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Robotics Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Robotics Market?

What are the Robotics market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Robotics market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Robotics market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Robotics Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Robotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Robotics Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Robotics Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Robotics Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Robotics Market Forecast

