Robotic Refueling System Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till2018 – 2028

Key Drivers

Demand for Flexible Refueling Solutions to Propel Growth of the Market

Due to rapid industrialization across the globe, the demand for solutions making the vehicles ready is growing substantially. Owing to this rising demand, the businesses such as oil and gas, mining, and building and construction are striving for a solution that refuels their vehicle in a hassle-free and cost-effective manner. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of global robotic refueling systems market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Rising Demand for Safety of the Employee in Crunch Spaces to Fuel the Growth of the Market

There are various business verticals where a single spark can ignite a catastrophic fire. In such verticals, employee safety is the prime concern of a business. As a result, businesses are incorporating autonomous systems that can refuel the vehicles in such hazardous environment. Owing to this growing safety concern, the global robotic refueling system is anticipated to grow substantially in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Robotic Refueling Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth amongst all the region of global robotic refueling systems market. The reasons supporting the growth of the market are rising adoption of robotic systems in automobile and power generation industries in countries like India and China. Out the two countries, the China is expected to be the leading contributor to the dominance of Asia Pacific. China is the largest market for robotic solution and has greatest number of thermal power plants that requires robotic refueling systems extensively.

The global robotic refueling systems market is segmented on the basis of:

Fuel Type Gasoline Natural Gas Petrochemicals Others

Payload-carrying Capacity Up to 50 kg 50.01–100.00 kg 100.01–150.00 kg

Vertical Mining Automobile Oil & Gas Aerospace Military & Defense Warehouse & Logistics Marine & Shipping Construction Others



