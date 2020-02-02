Robotic Process Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Nice Systems, Pegasystems Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Celaton

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Robotic Process Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Robotic Process Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Robotic Process Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Robotic Process Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Robotic Process Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Robotic Process Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Robotic Process Automation market.

Global Robotic process automation Market was valued at USD 0.83 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.71 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market include:

Nice Systems

Pegasystems Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism PLC

Ipsoft

Celaton

Redwood Software

UiPath SRL

Verint System Xerox Corporation