Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report
The Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers market has a total value of 842.35 M USD back in 2016, and will be increased to 967.50 M USD in 2017. We forecast the value of Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers can be 1916.65 M USD by 2022.The CAGR of Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers market will be about 14.65% from 2017 to 2022.
This report studies the Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers market. Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mower is an autonomous robot used to cut lawn grass. On the basis of product, the Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers market is primarily split into < 0.5 acre Working area capacity, 0.5-1 acre Working area capacity and > 1 acre Working area capacity, and the revenue proportion of < 0.5 acre Working area capacity in 2016 was nearly 49%.
Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers can be used for Residential, Commercial. The most proportion of Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers was Residential, and the sales proportion was about 69.2% in 2016. Europe was the largest production market with a market share of about 48.6% in 2016, it was also the biggest consumption market with a market share of about 59.4% in 2016. North America ranked the second markets with the production market share of nearly 33.3% in 2016 and with the consumption share of more than 32.5% in 2016.
The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the Global Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers market such as Husqvarna Group, Bosch, Global Garden Products, Robomow, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, Deere & Company , Honda, STIHL and so on.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Husqvarna Group
Bosch
Global Garden Products
Robomow
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
Deere & Company
Honda
STIHL
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
< 0.5 acre Working area capacity
0.5-1 acre Working area capacity
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Robot Battery Powered Lawn Mowers for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
