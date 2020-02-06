Robo Taxi Market is Anticipated to Grow Based on Enhanced Application Till 2026

Robo Taxi is an autonomous car, operated for an e-hailing service. A Robo-Taxi, also known as a Robo-Cab, is a driverless taxi or a self-driving taxi. Its primary purpose is to eliminate the need for human chauffeur, which is a significant part of the operating costs of these types of services. With the use of Robo taxi, maximum fuel efficiency is obtained. It also reduces chances of accident. The rising emission concerns, increasing issues over road safety, and the increasing demand for ride-hailing services are the major factors fueling the Robo Taxi market.

The automotive industry is growing fast and several innovations in the automobile industry are continuously observed. The increase in disposable income is another factor which is driving the market. Although, there many benefits of Robo-Taxi but the their use causes job loss for drivers, which is the major restraining factor for the industry.

The factors that drive the Robo Taxi market include the rising emission concerns, increasing issues over road safety, and the increasing demand for ride-hailing services . In addition, factors that restrain the market growth job loss for drivers, high R&D cost, and rising cyber security threats. However, business models such as mobility considered as a service makes way for different growth opportunities for the market expansion.

The increasing emission control norms by governments in the Asia-Pacific region has encouraged manufacturers to move toward electric and autonomous vehicles. Several countries have already started operations for goods transportation, but the market for passenger transportation is estimated to grow faster as the demand and potential customers are more in this segment. Companies such as Lyft, DiDi, Uber, and Baidu are the major ride-hailing service providers. These players are the major potential customers for Robo -Taxi. Nowadays, most companies are focusing on Mobility as a Service (MaaS). For instance, the venture by e.GO Mobile AG and ZF Friedrichshafen has planned to start a series production of e.GO People Mover by the end of 2019 in Germany.

The Robo Taxi market is segmented on the basis of application, level of autonomy, vehicle, service, propulsion, and region. By application, it is categorized into goods and passenger. By level of autonomy, it is bifurcated into L4 and L5. On the basis of vehicle, it is categorized into car and shuttle/van. By service, it is divided into rental and station based. On the basis of propulsion, it is categorized into electric, hybrid, and fuel cell. By region, it is analyzed for Europe, Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Robo Taxi market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold Robo Taxi industry.

The market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Robo Taxi Market Key Segments

By Application

Goods

Passenger

By Level of Autonomy

L4

L5

By Vehicle

Car

Shuttle/Van

By Service

Rental

Station Based

By Propulsion

Electric

Hybrid

Fuel Cell

Key Market Players Profiled

Waymo LLC

Aptiv

GM Cruise LLC

Ridecell Inc

Uber Technologies Inc.

NAVYA

EasyMile

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Lyft Inc.

