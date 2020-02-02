Road Safety Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Jenoptik, Kapsch Trafficcom, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings, American Traffic Solutions

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Road Safety Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Road Safety market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Road Safety market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Road Safety players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Road Safety industry situations. According to the research, the Road Safety market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Road Safety market.

Global Road Safety Market was valued at USD 2.61 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Road Safety Market include:

Jenoptik

Kapsch Trafficcom

Sensys Gatso Group

Redflex Holdings

American Traffic Solutions

Idemia

Flir Systems

MotoRoLA Solutions