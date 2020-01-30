Rising Production Scale Motivates Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market Growth in the Coming Years

According to a report published by Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market Report market, the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and region. On the basis of product type, the global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market has been segmented intosynthetic, semi-synthetic and mineral based. On the basis of material type, the cold rolling oils/lubricants market is segmented into steel, copper, aluminium and others (titanium, etc.). Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

From a regional perspective, the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market in China is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of volume and value demand. The market in the region will be significantly driven by demand from the end use industry. The growth of the region will be supplemented by increase in steel production across the region. North America is anticipated to be the next big market accounting for a value share of 12.5% by end of the forecast period. Western Europe and Eastern Europe collectively accounted for a share of 22.4% in 2017.

Some of the players reported in this study on the global cold rolling oils/lubricants market are Croda International PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., BP p.l.c., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Eastern Petroleum Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Houghton International Inc., Jiangsu Gaoke Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ETNA Products, Inc., Petroyag, Buhmwoo and Ricci S.p.A. Recently, industry players have been focusing on strategic expansion to increase their presence across the globe. In addition, manufacturers have been focusing on research and development to develop new and innovative products to expand their market presence.

