Rising Importance of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2020-2025: Covered Leading Players like AmeriCold Logistics LLC, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Third-party logistics in logistics and supply chain management is an organization’s use of third-party businesses to outsource elements of its distribution, warehousing, and fulfillment services
It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities present for manufacturers in the future. In this research for the completion of both primary and secondary details, methods and tools are used. Also, investments instigated by organizations, government, non-government bodies, and institutions are projected in details for better understanding about the market.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, AmeriCold Logistics LLC, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express Co., Ltd, UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- DCC
- DTM
- ITM
- Logistics software
Market segment by Application, split into
- Air
- Sea
- Rail & Road
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Fiver Forces
- Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
- Critical Success Factors (CSFs).
Table of Contents
Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Research Report
Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Overview
Global Economic Impact on Industry
Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Market Analysis by Application
Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Forecast
