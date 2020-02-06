You are here
Rising Importance of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2020-2025: Covered Leading Players like AmeriCold Logistics LLC, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Third-party logistics in logistics and supply chain management is an organization’s use of third-party businesses to outsource elements of its distribution, warehousing, and fulfillment services

It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities present for manufacturers in the future. In this research for the completion of both primary and secondary details, methods and tools are used. Also, investments instigated by organizations, government, non-government bodies, and institutions are projected in details for better understanding about the market.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, AmeriCold Logistics LLC, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express Co., Ltd, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • DCC
  • DTM
  • ITM
  • Logistics software

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Air
  • Sea
  • Rail & Road

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter’s Fiver Forces
  • Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
  • Critical Success Factors (CSFs).

Table of Contents

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Research Report

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Forecast

