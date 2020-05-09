Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Ingredients to Fuel the Growth of the Location of Things Market 2017 – 2025

The “Location of Things Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Key Trends

Location data is swiftly proving to be another data point for input into data analysis. They can be useful in optimizing routes, providing feedback on when a machine is down, lessening theft and loss of assets through reliable tracking and alerts, promoting customer engagement and loyalty by sending push messages on their smartphones when they are in the vicinity, etc. On account of so many location-based applications, location of things market is expanding at a cracking pace.

Rising importance of spatial data and democratization of geospatial data for IoT applications are also boosting the global location of things market.

Global Location of Things Market: Market Potential

Given its potential to revolutionize the functioning of different organizations in the same way data analytics has done, the potential in the location of things market is massive and avenues of growth a dime a dozen.

Location of things is already finding a host of applications ranging from mapping and navigation, IoT asset management, location based customer engagement and advertising platform, and IoT location intelligence to location based social media monitoring. Among them, the segment of mapping and navigation contributes the most to the location of things market. Mapping and navigation technology is used to examine the data or the image generated.

The different end use segments of location of things technology are governments and public utilities, retail, defense, healthcare, transportation and logistics, banking, finance, and insurance, and media and entertainment, among others. Of them, the retail sector holds out maximum promise for growth for incumbent and new players on account of the growing practice of integrating location-based technology with retail and e-commerce to improve product distribution, enhance cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, bring down operational costs and better engage with customers.

Global Location of Things Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global location of things market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, is a dominant market on account of the presence of a copious number of tech savvy entities and massive technological progress and a subsequent solid internet infrastructure. Most importantly, however, the region is home to a large number of domestic solution providers who have pushed up growth in the region.

Global Location of Things Market: Competitive Analysis

Prominent names competing in the global market for location of things are Bosch Software Innovations GMBH, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group PLC., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Pitney Bowes, and Tibco Software, Inc.

The market is characterized by stiff competition and in order to retain their competitive edge, bigger players are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to acquire promising startups.

This Location of Things report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Location of Things industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Location of Things insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Location of Things report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.

The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Location of Things Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Location of Things revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Location of Things market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Location of Things Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Location of Things market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Location of Things industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.