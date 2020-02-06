Rising Demand for API Testing Software Market by 2020-2025 Profiling Top Key Players IBM, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Smart Bear Software, Para soft Corporation, Tricentis, Cigniti
API testing is a type of software testing that involves testing application programming interfaces (APIs) directly and as part of integration testing to determine if they meet expectations for functionality, reliability, performance, and security. Since APIs lack a GUI, API testing is performed at the message layer.
This report on API Testing Software market delivers detailed analysis on the main challenges and growth prospects in the market. This research study is anticipated to help the new and existing key players in the market that will help in making current business decisions as well as to sustain in the severe competition of the global API Testing Software market.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, IBM, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Smart Bear Software, Para soft Corporation, Tricentis, Cigniti, CA Technologies, Infosys, Oracle(Apiary), Quality Logic, Runscope, Bleum
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Data Protection
- Data Governance
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- BFSI
- Government & Defence
- Telecom & IT
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The key questions answered in the report:
- What will be the market size and growth rate in the year 2019-2025?
- What are the key factors driving the global API Testing Software market?
- What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
- Who are the key vendors in the global API Testing Software market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of Payment Processing?
- What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
- Which are the global opportunities for expanding the API Testing Software market?
Table of Contents
Global API Testing Software Market Research Report
API Testing Software Market Overview
Global Economic Impact on Industry
Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Market Analysis by Application
Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global API Testing Software Market Forecast
