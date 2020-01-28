Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Top Players – ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc

The global rigid plastic packaging market was valued at $216,850.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $340,434.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The rigid plastic packaging involves utilization of plastic material for packaging. These materials are widely used to produce boxes, trays, containers, cases, and other plastic packages. Plastic is among one of the highly used materials for packaging due to its innovative visual appeal and durability. Rigid plastic packaging provides unique benefits such as high impact strength, high stiffness, and high barrier properties, which acts a boon for the market. Although rigid packaging has existed for many decades, it continues to evolve to meet the needs of changing consumer landscape.

Top Market Players: ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, RPC Group Plc, Silgan Holdings, Inc., and Sonoco Products Company

Consumer goods is a highly fragmented industry where product differentiation and packaging plays a key role. Rise in the global consumption of consumer goods fuels the growth in demand for rigid plastic packaging. Additionally, the improving packaging recycling rates globally drives the market growth. Moreover, Rigid plastic are being used in a wide range of packaging due to their cost effectiveness. However, the key restraint for the rigid plastic packaging market is related to the use of plastics. Plastics have several harmful effects on the environment and people. There have been several calls from organizations on banning plastics. The ban on plastic packaging would negatively affect the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in e-commerce sales would offer lucrative growth opportunities for growth of the market.

The global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented based on material, end-user and region. Based on material, the market is divided into Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), and others. Other includes low density polyethylene (LDPE), polylactide (PLA), Polystyrene (PS), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). Based on end-use industry, the market is classified into food & beverages, personal care, household, healthcare, and others. The others includes The others segment includes industrial as well as electronics goods packaging.

The global Rigid plastic Packaging Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging rigid plastic packaging rigid plastic packaging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global rigid plastic packaging market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players within rigid plastic packaging market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the rigid plastic packaging market industry.



GLOBAL RIGID PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

PET

PP

HDPE

Others



By End-User Industry

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Household

Healthcare

Others

