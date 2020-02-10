Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players -ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited

The global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market was valued at $216,850.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $340,434.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The latest research report on ‘Rigid Plastic Packaging Market’ by Big Market Research, presents a detailed analysis concerning market share, market valuations, revenue estimation, SWOT analysis, and regional spectrum of the business. The report further highlights key challenges and growth prospects of the market, while examining the business outlook comprising expansion strategies implemented by market leaders.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, RPC Group Plc, Silgan Holdings, Inc., and Sonoco Products Company.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3414454?utm_source=DGN&utm_medium=Shraddha_k

The rigid plastic packaging involves utilization of plastic material for packaging. These materials are widely used to produce boxes, trays, containers, cases, and other plastic packages. Plastic is among one of the highly used materials for packaging due to its innovative visual appeal and durability. Rigid plastic packaging provides unique benefits such as high impact strength, high stiffness, and high barrier properties, which acts a boon for the market. Although rigid packaging has existed for many decades, it continues to evolve to meet the needs of changing consumer landscape.

Consumer goods is a highly fragmented industry where product differentiation and packaging plays a key role. Rise in the global consumption of consumer goods fuels the growth in demand for rigid plastic packaging. Additionally, the improving packaging recycling rates globally drives the market growth. Moreover, Rigid plastic are being used in a wide range of packaging due to their cost effectiveness. However, the key restraint for the rigid plastic packaging market is related to the use of plastics. Plastics have several harmful effects on the environment and people. There have been several calls from organizations on banning plastics. The ban on plastic packaging would negatively affect the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in e-commerce sales would offer lucrative growth opportunities for growth of the market.

The global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented based on material, end-user and region. Based on material, the market is divided into Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), and others. Other includes low density polyethylene (LDPE), polylactide (PLA), Polystyrene (PS), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). Based on end-use industry, the market is classified into food & beverages, personal care, household, healthcare, and others. The others includes The others segment includes industrial as well as electronics goods packaging.

The global Rigid plastic Packaging Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Ø The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging rigid plastic packaging rigid plastic packaging market trends and dynamics.

Ø In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Ø Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

Ø A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Ø The global rigid plastic packaging market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Ø Key market players within rigid plastic packaging market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the rigid plastic packaging market industry.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation

The Rigid Plastic Packaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical & R&D institutes, technological advancement in lab automation systems, and rising demand for miniaturize process equipment. In addition, increase in productivity, improve efficiency, lower cost of operation, reduce fluctuation in the production and enhance safety significantly driving the market growth.

The global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product type global market is segmented into equipment and software & informatics. Equipment are bifurcated into automated workstations, robotic systems, standalone systems, and others. Software & informatics further categorized into workstation/unit automation software, laboratory information management system LIMS, electronic laboratory notebook, and scientific data management system.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Get Discount of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3414454?utm_source=DGN&utm_medium=Shraddha_k

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. Depending on form, it is classified into solid and liquid. As per distribution channel the hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy, online, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Additionally, the report enfolds vital assessments considering companies’ gross margin, sales volume, revenue, pricing structure, production costing, value, financial ratios, growth rate, and CAGR.

The market has been divided into several crucial divisions such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report elaborates on which product types or applications will report substantial revenue share during the forecast years.

It also covers in-depth analysis of key regions including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and the main countries including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.

It also predicts that which of these regions will boost the market growth globally and help to generate maximum revenue in the industry.

The research clearly shows that the Rigid Plastic Packaging industry has achieved substantial growth since 2024 with several important developments related to the industry. The report is prepared on the basis of detailed evaluation of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals seeking unbiased information on supply, demand, and future forecasts would find the report valuable.

Table of Contents:

Part I Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Overview

Chapter One Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Overview

Chapter Two Rigid Plastic Packaging Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Part II Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Development Trend

Part III North American Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Rigid Plastic Packaging Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine North American Rigid Plastic Packaging Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten North American Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Development Trend

Part IV Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Development Trend

Part V Rigid Plastic Packaging Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Rigid Plastic Packaging Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Rigid Plastic Packaging New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Development Trend

Chapter Twenty Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Research Conclusions

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]