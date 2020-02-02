Ride-Sharing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Aptiv PLC., BlaBlaCar, DENSO Corporation, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Gett

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Ride-Sharing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Ride-Sharing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Ride-Sharing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Ride-Sharing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Ride-Sharing industry situations. According to the research, the Ride-Sharing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Ride-Sharing market.

Global Ride-Sharing Market was valued at USD 62.15 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 270.37 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Ride-Sharing Market include:

Aptiv PLC.

BlaBlaCar

DENSO Corporation

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Gett

Grab Holdings Lyft

Ola Cabs

Tomtom