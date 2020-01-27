Rice Seed Market by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players BASF SE, Bayer AG., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Guard Rice Mills, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Latest market study on “Global Rice seed Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Open-Pollinated Varieties (OPV), and Hybrid); Hybridization Technique (Two-line system, and Three-line system); Treatment (Treated, and Untreated); Grain size (Long grains, Medium-sized grains, and Short grains)”, The global rice seed market is accounted to US$ 5,506.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,036.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the key players in the global rice seed market include BASF SE, Bayer AG., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Guard Rice Mills, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd., Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco), Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (NSL), Rallis India Limited, Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd., and SL Agritech Corporation, among others.

Under the hybridization technique segment, the two-line system segment accounted for the largest share in the global rice seed market. The two-line hybrids have the matching level of heterosis as three-line hybrids, but they differ from each other in the technique process. In two-line hybrids, the male parent is not restricted by restorer genes, which is not the case in three-line hybrids. In comparison to three-line hybrids, the two-line hybrids are superior in quality, yield, and resistance. Some of the advantages of two-line hybrids include no requirement of maintainer lines, the broad parental choice for developing heterotic hybrids, and no adverse effects from the sterile cytoplasm. The overall two-line seed production does not differ much from three-line hybrids. One of the vital considerations in two-line hybrid seed production is the determination of a suitable location or season. The advantages offered by the two-line system are anticipated to drive the demand for two-line hybrids during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

With a rising world population, the demand for rice to meet the requirements of the growing food consumption is anticipated to elevate in the coming years. However, due to the availability of limited water and land resources, the rise in rice production poses a challenge for farmers. An alternative to address this issue is to raise the productivity of rice seeds. In the past few years, rice productivity is either stagnated or declined in some regions of the world, mostly due to marginal improvements in the potential of rice yield. The development of hybrid seeds is known to offer a solution for countries to augment rice productivity and to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production. The increasing technological progressions in the field of molecular biology, biotechnology, and genomics have led to substantial improvements in hybrid rice breeding. In addition to this, the ongoing research and development investments and rising trend of public-private partnership (PPP) in the field of hybrid rice seed production have further led to increased adoption of hybrid seeds, especially among the commercial farmers. These factors are responsible to drive the demand for hybrid seeds during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The demand for organic food products is growing globally due to the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and rising concerns regarding health and the environment. The dynamics of the supply of organic products and the demand for it vary considerably in different countries, which are explained by specific economic, social, and environmental factors. The rise in lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food provides a huge market opportunity for organic rice.

