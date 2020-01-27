RFID Readers Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand-Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2026

The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global RFID Readers market. It sheds light on how the global RFID Readers market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global RFID Readers market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global RFID Readers market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global RFID Readers market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global RFID Readers market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global RFID Readers market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

manufacturers of RFID readers to integrate both the technologies. RFID has applications in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail, among others. Hence, deployment and management of data recorded in these tags becomes difficult. Thus, integration of cloud-based applications with RFID readers can aid in providing centralised management without increasing deployment cost. These RFID readers for cloud based networks will have a huge demand during the forecast period and will offer potential opportunities for manufacturers of RFID readers.

North America to stay at the vanguard of development

North America is anticipated to lead the global RFID readers market in the long run due to high deployment in the automotive sector. RFID enabled system for truck, bus, trailer and passenger vehicle makes tire inspection procedures easy, fast, precise, and facilitates instant reporting. The benefits are life cycle management, multiple uses, no paper or manual errors and improved inspection of the vehicle tyre. For instance, Michelin Americas truck Tires which is a division of Michelin North America, Inc. and manufacturer of vehicle tires added RFID technology to Michelin commercial truck tires. The addition of RFID to tires provides benefits such as road safety, self-inspections, and shows in depth tire summary including critical analysis of tire health.

Western Europe trailing North America closely

The growing retail sector in the Western European countries is expected to push the market towards growth in this region. Retail sector is witnessing a huge growth in Western Europe. The growing retail sector is anticipated to witness a high demand for RFID technology because of its features like simplified supply chain management, inventory management and security concerns. Handheld RFID readers have high demand in this region. In April 2017, The Target Corporation, which is a chain of discount retail stores partnered with Avery Dennison, which is a global leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled solutions for using the RFID in its 1,600 stores to maximize inventory availability in store.

The growing deployment of RFID technology in the healthcare sector as well as the aerospace and automotive industries is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. The integration of Big Data and IoT platforms in RFID solutions and the rising demand for smart campus and colleges in the region is further triggering the growth of the market in the region.

Eastern Europe to buckle up in the game

The deployment of RFID readers is increasing substantially owing to the rising clinical research safety concerns in the regions. Eastern Europe countries have high concerns on clinical research in hospitals and institutes safety and improving supply chain operations. RFID tags and readers are used to monitor the quality and quantity of medicine and storage conditions such as temperature and moisture of environment. The clinical research organisations in Eastern Europe are focusing more on R&D initiatives to develop new technologically driven pharmaceuticals. For example, the practice of implementing RFID technology in the Russian pharmaceutical industry was proposed by Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin in 2015.

