RFID-Investment Opportunities in APAC Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Report 2024

The Adoption of RFID Systems is highest in APAC Region and is rising at a steady rate for the past years, but the rate of increasing adoption differs in regions across the APAC. With the need for operational improvements, India, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are quickly catching up to the Americas in terms of revenue generated. Asia Pacific area is the fasting growing region of all and thus, adoption of RFID systems is at its highest in this region.

The major factors responsible for the adoption of RFID include greater need for the technology in government and medical institutions to keep well maintained records of stored tools, medications and data files, which is another driving force for RFID technology adoption. The rate of growth has also increased inversely to the decline in costs of adoption. The advancement in UHF technology has made creating RFID systems more efficient and simpler. Rapid adoption of the technology in various sectors and lowering cost of RFID tags and systems are the driving forces which have brought RFID closer to the retail, government, and agricultural sectors across the APAC. APAC is forecasted to be the highest user of RFID technology in the near future due to its emergence as the fastest growing market for RFID in the world.

The government support and initiatives for the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology across various industrial verticals such as national ID cards and transportation, in addition increasing acceptance of RFID technology by private players has also added strong potential to RFID market. The APAC region is forecasted to be the greatest user of RFID technology and will witness strong growth in RFID revenues owing to increasing opportunities of RFID applications in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. These countries are offering growth opportunities for this technology in future with a majority of the startups and suppliers having manufacturing bases in the region. The high initial cost of RFID, including tags and readers, has limited the investment in the technology to high value goods. However, as the price continues to decrease, more operations will be able to afford to invest; ensuring that the APAC as the fastest growing market for RFID, the investment in this market is expected to offer satisfactory returns.

The RFID market is segmented on the basis of Product (RFID Tags, Readers, Printers, Antennas, RFID Software and Middleware Services and Others), and Application (Retail & Consumer Goods, Asset Tracking, Banking and Finance, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Medical, Livestock Tracking & Farming, Land, Sea and Postal Logistics and Others).

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter\’s five forces analysis, market segments, and current market trends. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players which includes the key growth strategies and competition analysis.

The report also considers the countries showing growth for RFID Market in APAC with the emerging companies in each country along with a list of their Financials and presents a host of investment opportunities ready for the taking. This report on the outlook for lucrative investment areas reviews the potential future returns, technological advancements, regulations and market responses so as to provide a clear perspective on the potential implications for the growth prospects of RFID market in APAC during the forecast period (2017-2022).

