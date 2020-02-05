Revolutionary Trends in Pneumococcal Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028



Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) is a bacterial organism that causes a number of diseases, ranging from serious to mild infections. Symptoms depend on the part of the body that is infected, and range from fever, chills, and difficulty breathing to stiff neck and confusion. Transmission of S. pneumoniae primarily occurs through respiratory droplets. The term invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) refers to more severe infections in which the bacterium is isolated from normally sterile sites. IPD is most common in high-risk groups, such as young children and the elderly, where the immune system is more vulnerable.

Epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific pneumococcal vaccination rate data and IPD diagnosed incidence rate data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast. Moreover, GlobalData epidemiologists provide detailed dose- and age-specific pneumococcal vaccination rates that are dependent on the routine immunization requirements of each market.

Epidemiologists forecast that the pneumococcal vaccinated pediatric population in the 7MM will increase from 10,329,509 children vaccinated in 2018 to 10,343,346 children vaccinated in 2028. In the elderly population in the 6MM, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase from 88,242,704 elderly vaccinated in 2018 to 119,882,789 elderly vaccinated in 2028. In the 7MM, the average pediatric vaccination rate was approximately 86%; in the 6MM, the average elderly vaccination rate was approximately 58%. Additionally, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of IPD in the 7MM will grow from 55,105 cases in 2018 to 65,051 cases in 2028. In the future, continued efforts should focus on carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, increase vaccine awareness, and ultimately reduce IPD incidence worldwide.

– The Pneumococcal Vaccines Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pneumococcal vaccines in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the vaccinated pneumococcal population segmented by age (pediatric and elderly), and diagnosed incident cases of IPD segmented by age (0-4 years, 5-9 years, 10-19 years, and by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older). Pneumococcal vaccine dosing and age groups included within the forecast were dependent on the routine immunization requirements in each market and the availability of vaccination data. In addition, the epidemiology model corresponding to this report provides IPD diagnosed incident cases segmented into the top ten most common IPD serotypes by age (pediatric and elderly).

– The Pneumococcal Vaccines epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



