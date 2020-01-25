Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During2017 – 2025

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market covering all important parameters.

key drivers currently augmenting the global revenue cycle management market is the growing demand by healthcare organizations for workflow optimization. The overall workload experienced by the average healthcare organization has been growing at a considerable rate over the past years, and is likely to continue rising over the coming years. Hospitals and other institutions are therefore looking towards revenue cycle management solutions providers for ways to streamline their processes and help maintain accurate medical and financial records.

The global revenue cycle management market is also likely to continue being supplemented in growth rate through the introduction of regulatory reforms in regional healthcare industries, which will make the management of resources a more complex process. This is expected to create a heavy demand for revenue cycle management over the coming years.

Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market: Market Potential

Multiple providers of healthcare, especially from developed economies, are looking to strike a balance between the traditional management models as well as the newer, value-addition models. Their adoption rates of revenue cycle management for various purposes reflects on the overall need for the market’s players over the foreseeable future. One such example is the contract recently formed between LabPharm Hospital Management Services from Atlanta and Change Healthcare. The latter will be handling a highly detailed structure of revenue cycle management services that will fall in line with a national hospital network as well as with independent labs in the U.S.

The New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation has also become a part of the global revenue cycle management market by announcing its implementations of Epic revenue cycle management services for healthcare. The move was made to augment patient revenue earned by the health system by an added 5 percent. The NYCHHC is one of the largest public health systems in the U.S. and has taken up the Epic revenue cycle management services nearly one year after the EPIC EHR implementation projects.

Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market: Regional Outlook

The highly advanced healthcare industry of North America has made it easier for players from the global revenue cycle management market to set up shop here, making this region the leader in the market over the recent past. The market is likely to continue being dominated by North America over the coming years for similar reasons as well as an incremental workload on national healthcare organizations. Physician’s offices have shown the higher volume of implementation of revenue cycle management so far.

Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market: Competitive Analysis

The nature of competition between players from the global revenue cycle management market is expected to grow aggressive over the coming years. The scope of opportunities are very high currently and are expected to rise over the coming years, not just in developed economies, but emerging ones as well. The current leaders in the global revenue cycle management market include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, The SSI Group, LLC, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Information Solution LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, and CareCloud Corporation.

