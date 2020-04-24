Reusable Water Bottles Market: Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the reusable water bottles market in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global reusable water bottles market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the reusable water bottles market report.

Reusable water bottles are the best alternative to single-use water bottles. Reusable water bottles have high durability and strength, which make them the perfect choice for consumers. Latest technological innovations in reusable water bottles, such as embedded mist sprayers and infusers, are driving the growth of the global reusable water bottles market. The prominent polymer material used for the production of reusable water bottles is polycarbonate and HDPE. However, metallic materials such as steel and aluminum are highly energy-efficient. Reusable water bottles are sold through the hypermarkets/supermarkets distribution channel due to changing consumer preferences towards convenient shopping stores.

A key factor that drives the demand for reusable water bottles is the growing demand for convenience products, globally. Increase in the disposable income of middle-class households is the major factor driving the growth of the global reusable water bottles market. The reusable water bottles market is considered to be a fragmented market, with the presence of small and medium manufacturers. In addition to this, prices are also widely dispersed in terms of material type and features. Moreover, the adoption of reusable water bottles in fitness centers is expected to drive the growth of the global reusable water bottles market.

The global reusable water bottles market has been segmented into material type, distribution network, primary usage, and region. By material type, the global reusable water bottles market has been segmented into glass, metal, polymer, and silicone. The polymer segment is expected to create a high incremental $ opportunity of ~ US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of the forecast period. By distribution network, the global reusable water bottles market has been segmented into hyper/supermarkets, independent stores, online sales, and others. The online sales segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of ~ 4% by the end of the forecast period. By primary usage, the global reusable water bottles market is segmented into everyday, sports, travel, and others. The sports segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of ~ US$ 700 Mn, with a market value share of ~ 22% by the end of 2027. Among the geographic market segments, the APAC region is anticipated to lead the global reusable water bottles market, and is projected to register a CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period.

Preference of Convenience Products to Boost the Demand for Reusable Water Bottles

Consumer inclination towards the use of convenience products is boosting the demand for reusable water bottles. The primary reason for this growth is the fast-paced lifestyle and rising living standards of middle-class households all over the world. This has led to the growth of different formats of reusable water bottles, such as unique dispensing options, carrying solutions, and aesthetic features, according to the demand from end consumers.

Competition Landscape: Reusable Water Bottles Market

Some of the key players operating in the global reusable water bottles market that are included in the report are CamelBak Products, LLC, BRITA GmbH, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Contigo, SIGG Switzerland AG, Aquasana, Inc., Bulletin Brands, Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Nalge Nunc International Corp, S-Well Corporation, O2COOL, LLC, Nathan Sports, Inc., and Cool Gear International LLC USA, Inc.