Returnable Packaging Market Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Trends and Top Key Manufacturers – CHEP China, IFCO System | Global Forecast to 2025

“Returnable Packaging Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2020-2025). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Returnable Packaging Market overview:

The Returnable Packaging Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the Returnable Packaging market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Returnable Packaging Market.

The Global Returnable Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Material, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Returnable Packaging Market is sub segmented into Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage and Others (Racks, Sacks, and Carts & Dollies). Based on Material segment, the Returnable Packaging Market is sub segmented into Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Returnable Packaging Market is sub segmented into Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical & healthcare, Consumer electronics, Automotive and Others (Aerospace, Construction, Chemical, and Oil & Lubricants).

On the basis Material segment, the Plastic segment of the Returnable Packaging Market is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the numerous benefits offered by Plastic Returnable Packaging that include resistance to Temperature, Water and Chemicals. Moreover, the Plastic returnable packaging is lightweight and can be melded into a variety of shapes and appearances. The Wood segment is projected to grow at the second-highest Compound Annual Growth Rate, in terms of value during the forecast period. Apart from being an ecological material, wood also has other excellent features such as high electrical resistance, Durability and Versatility. These features make wood products preferable for Decoration, Construction and Packaging Applications.

In terms of the geographic analysis, APAC Returnable Packaging Market is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2020 to 2025, in terms of value. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increased demand for Returnable Packaging from highly populated countries such as India and China as this packaging ensures cost savings, partial sustainability, and safety of packaged products. Moreover, the increasing application of returnable packaging in the automotive, food & beverages, healthcare, consumer durables, aerospace, and construction industries is expected to fuel the growth of the Returnable Packaging Market in the APAC region.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Returnable Packaging Market are CHEP China,

IFCO System, Kuehne+Nagel, Loscam, Schoeller Allibert, Atlas Box & Crating, Atlas Bubble Bag, CABKA, Clip-Lok SimPak, DS Smith Plastics, Ecopac, Eltete TPM, Free Pack Net, George Utz Holding

Latest Industry Updates:

1 Loscam:-CMG fully acquired Loscam in 2010 and has since seen Loscam successfully grow to become Asia-Pacific’s largest pallet pooling company. This latest announcement is another major strategic decision to further strengthen the ownership structure of Loscam and drive the business to further success. The new investors bring new sector expertise which will further support the company’s long-term expansion plans. After the introduction of the two new investors, Sinotrans continues to remain as the major shareholder of Loscam. At the officiating ceremony, all 3 shareholders expressed their confidence in the growth potential of Loscam and their trust in the management team. The company’s daily operations will remain unchanged and will be supported by the new board of directors. The management of Loscam are excited with the new ownership structure and the experience, diversity and extensive financial management knowledge they bring to Loscam. These along with the extensive resources in both domestic and global regions will be key to allowing Loscam to further capitalise and expand on its footprint and services.

2 CHEP China:- Brambles, the global supply-chain logistics company operating in more than 60 countries, primarily through the CHEP and IFCO brands, has published its Sustainability Review for the 2018 Financial Year (FY18). Pioneering a new way of reporting, this year Brambles has used The International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)’s[1] six capitals framework, grouped under: financial, manufactured, intellectual, human, social and relationship, and natural capital, to describe the different ways the Group creates value in the short, medium and long term.Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. The Group’s purpose is to connect people with life’s essentials, working with manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, overseeing the whole supply chain: from the farm to the factory, from the shop floor to the front door.

The Sustainability Review includes updates on CHEP and IFCO’s sustainability programme and its progress towards its 2020 Sustainability Goals. These goals are based on the company’s Better Business, Better Planet, Better Communities, sustainability programme and are closely aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Global Returnable Packaging Market Report 2020

1 Returnable Packaging Definition

2 Global Returnable Packaging Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Returnable Packaging Business Introduction

4 Global Returnable Packaging Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Returnable Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Returnable Packaging Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

……………….

