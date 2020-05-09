Retinal Imaging Devices Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Retinal Imaging Devices Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Retinal Imaging Devices market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Retinal Imaging Devices Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market

Zeiss, Topcon, Nikon (Optos), Kowa, Nidek, Heidelberg Engineering, Optovue, Optomed.

The global Retinal Imaging Devices market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

Retinal Imaging Device provides simultaneous non-contact pole-to-periphery views of the retina in a single, patient-friendly capture. In this report include OCT and Fundus camera.

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is an imaging technique that uses low-coherence light to capture micrometer-resolution, two- and three-dimensional images from within optical scattering media (e.g., biological tissue). Ocular (or ophthalmic) OCT is used heavily by ophthalmologists and Optometrists to obtain high-resolution images of the retina and anterior segment.

Fundus camera is a specialized low power microscope with an attached camera. Its optical design is based on the indirect ophthalmoscope. Fundus cameras are described by the angle of view – the optical angle of acceptance of the lens.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31.7% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2017.

The Retinal Imaging Devices market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Retinal Imaging Devices Market on the basis of Types are:

OCT

Fundus Camera

On The basis Of Application, the Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market is Segmented into :

Hospital

Eye Clinic

Other

Regions are covered by Retinal Imaging Devices Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Retinal Imaging Devices Market

-Changing Retinal Imaging Devices market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Retinal Imaging Devices market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Retinal Imaging Devices Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retinal Imaging Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

