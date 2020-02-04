Retail Intelligence Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 – 2028

Assessment of the Retail Intelligence Market 2018 – 2028

The latest report on the Retail Intelligence Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Retail Intelligence Market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

The report indicates that the Retail Intelligence Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2018 – 2028. The report dissects the Retail Intelligence Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Retail Intelligence Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Retail Intelligence Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Retail Intelligence Market?

Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?

Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?

Is there any scope for innovation in the current Retail Intelligence Market landscape?

Key takeaways from the Report:

Overview of the market structure in different regions

Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Retail Intelligence Market

Growth prospects of the Retail Intelligence market in various regions

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Retail Intelligence Market

key players in the global retail intelligence market are Upstream Commerce, TC Group Solutions, ShopperTrak, DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd., Streetspotr GmbH, Trax Retail, Retail Solutions, Inc., Wiser Solutions, Inc., Retail Intelligence AG, CART, Springboard and EnsembleIQ, Euclid, Inc., etc.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Western Europe, is expected to dominate the retail intelligence market. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of advanced retail intelligence tools such as competitive intelligence, predictive analytics, location analytics and pricing intelligence by technology vendors. Also, the demand for retail intelligence in Western Europe is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of competitive intelligence technologies in retail stores and specialty stores in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to register significant growth rates in the retail intelligence market.

For instance, in January 2018, RetailNext Inc., which is one of the market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics introduced performance dashboards into its SaaS platform that will allow retailers to increase the efficiency of store management using predictive and actionable insights. This performance dashboard uses an artificial intelligence platform that integrates multiple data sources and trend that helps in forecasting the upcoming store traffic.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Retail Intelligence Market Segments

Global Retail Intelligence Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Retail Intelligence Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Retail Intelligence Market

Global Retail Intelligence Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Retail Intelligence Market

Retail Intelligence Technology

Value Chain of Retail Intelligence

Global Retail Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Retail Intelligence Market includes

North America Retail Intelligence Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Retail Intelligence Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Retail Intelligence Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Retail Intelligence Market Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Retail Intelligence Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Retail Intelligence Market

Middle East and Africa Retail Intelligence Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

