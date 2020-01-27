Retail Cloud Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Region, Forecast Report 2027

Report Title: – Global Retail Cloud Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Retail Cloud Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Retail Cloud Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Retail Cloud Industry.

It provides the Retail Cloud industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction , Retail cloud offers better productivity for retailer as it offers enhanced and valuable service to customers. The growing demand for Omni channel retail services also driving need of better distribution channel, skilled workforce and customer management. Omni-channel is the mixture of all physical and digital channels creating innovative and unified customer experience. To offer flawless Omni-channel requires excellent coordination between channels & operations which provide consumers 24×7 access to online retail portal. It allows customers to research about product & services, comparing the prices and receiving product from multiple channels. Retailers across the industry are investing in e-commerce and Omni-channel retailing in order to improve the customer experience as well as to become competitive in the markets, In the growing digital technology market, consumers are doing shopping from online retail websites and via mobile apps Major retail chains such as Wal-Mart, Target, and Costco are deploying several strategies on this fronts and trying hard to integrate their vast store network with online channel and attracting buyers to do online shopping which thereby boosting the company sales., According to a study, more than 90% consumers are using smartphone nowadays for shopping and comparing prices with other retail websites or apps. The increasing trend of online shopping is driven by number of factors such as easy checkout option and no long queue, can research over number of variety of products at a time, availability of number of payment options, feasible discounts & easy return policy, and availability on every mode. Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay are the well-known example of online retailing., The presence of big e-commerce giants namely Amazon, and Flipkart are a big threat for retail cloud market as they consist of large customer base globally. To subdue this threat, the retail industry is gradually shifting towards Omni channel retailing. Amazon, a leading e-commerce company is also developing its business and expanding to untapped market such as European countries and South Korea thereby giving tough competition of emerging retail cloud market which on the other hand providing fruitful opportunity for consumers. This new approach offers retailers various benefits such as maximizing every retail selling opportunity, optimization of inventory investment, automated promotional, single point of view into all channels., The global Retail cloud market is expected to grow at USD 33.89 Billion by 2020, approx. 18% of CAGR between 2016 and 2020

Global Retail Cloud Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Syntel, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Corporation (U.S), Google, Inc. (U.S), Fujitsu Global (Japan), Infor, Inc., (U.S)

Target Audience

Retail Cloud manufacturers

Retail Cloud Suppliers

Retail Cloud companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Retail Cloud

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Retail Cloud Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Retail Cloud market, by Type

6 global Retail Cloud market, By Application

7 global Retail Cloud market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Retail Cloud market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

