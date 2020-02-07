Retail Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Oracle, Adobe System, IBM, SAP AG, SAS

According to a new market study entitled “Retail Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The retail analytics market has been experiencing good market growth by imitating good relationship with customers, which has resulted in increased competitive advantage and growth benefits. Due to digitization and technological awareness among customers, it make it easy for them to purchase through variety of options and save time associated. The velocity, variety and bulk volume of big data is projected to have a notable effect on retail analytics market. With big data analytics, companies are capable to generate meaningful visions and information that facilitates in revenue generation and acquiring untapped market.

Introduction of big data has improvised the way retail sector used to function, also it has increased the online shopping rate and utilization of social media, and exponential usage of smart phones in online shopping are some of the major factors driving the market. Several retailers have successfully implemented and are harnessing the benefits provided by various social media platforms that have turned out to be better in terms of understanding customers’ needs, loyalty, feedback and brand perception.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Oracle, Adobe System, IBM, SAP AG and SAS Institute

The Retail Analytics Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

