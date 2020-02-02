Retail Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Fujitsu Limited, Microstrategy Incorporated, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, 1010data

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Retail Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Retail Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Retail Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Retail Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Retail Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Retail Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Retail Analytics market.

Global Retail Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.84% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Retail Analytics Market include:

Fujitsu Limited

Microstrategy Incorporated

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

1010data

Oracle Corporation

Angoss Software Corporation

SAP SE

Manthan Software Services Pvt.