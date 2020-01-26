Resin Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Global Resin market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Resin market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Resin market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Resin market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Resin market report:

What opportunities are present for the Resin market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Resin ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Resin being utilized?

How many units of Resin is estimated to be sold in 2019?

key players operating in the resin market are:

Chi Mei Corporation

Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd

Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Global Resin Market: Growth Dynamics

The global resin market has witnesses marked momentum from the rising shift toward eco-friendly resins that don’t emit volatile organic compounds. This has gained impetus from growing awareness of health hazards. A case in point is unsaturated polyester resins. Extensive utilization of alkyd resins in various synthetic paints and coatings is also propelling revenue generation in the resin market.

Growing demand for high-performance resins, especially epoxy resins in the automotive industry is also boosting the resin market. Bio-based resins are extensively used among plastics manufacturers and packaging vendors, world over. Rising utilization of molded plastics in lightweight vehicles is a key trend boosting the market. Further, the market has benefitted from extensive use of urea-formaldehyde resin in wood-based composites.

Wide range of applications of casting resins in electronics and electrical industries is boosting the market. Another application that has paved way for new avenues in the resins market is the utilization of resins ion-exchange resins for water treatment. This is especially in industrial wastewater treatment.

Global Resin Market: Regional Analysis

Among the various key regions in the resin market, Asia Pacific has been consistently contributing sizable revenues over the past few years. Another promising region is the Americas. Europe is also a potentially lucrative market. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa resin market is rising at rapid pace, increasingly on the back of rising use in infrastructural developments. The growth in the key regional markets is driven by the rising utilization of resins in paints and coatings.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Resin market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Resin market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Resin market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Resin market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Resin market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Resin market in terms of value and volume.

The Resin report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

