Resilient Flooring Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Tarkett S.A., Shaw Industries Group, Mohawk Industries, IVC Group, Beaulieu International Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Resilient Flooring Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Resilient Flooring market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Resilient Flooring market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Resilient Flooring players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Resilient Flooring industry situations. According to the research, the Resilient Flooring market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Resilient Flooring market.

Resilient Flooring Market was valued at USD 32.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 54.65 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Resilient Flooring Market include:

Tarkett S.A.

Shaw Industries Group

Mohawk Industries

IVC Group

Beaulieu International Group

Gerflor

Forbo Flooring Systems

Fatra a.s.

Interface