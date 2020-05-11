Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Analysis by Experts 2020 to 2022

Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

North America was the largest region in the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market in 2017, accounting for 38% market share. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% market share. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for 1% market share.

Markets Covered: Other Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities; Personal Care Services; Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance; Private Households; Death Care Services; Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

Companies Mentioned: Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, Weight Watchers International Inc

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Residential substance abuse and mental health facilities provide medical services, room, board, supervision and counseling services to patients suffering from mental illness or substance abuse. Substance abuse refers to patterned use of a drug which is harmful when consumed in large quantities. Uncontrolled use of these harmful drugs leads to many health issues including psychological and behavioral problems and even medication reactions. Substance abuse poses a threat to the well-being of drug users as well as their families. The healthcare centers which provide exclusive healthcare for these patients are called substance abuse health facilities.

Online tools and telehealth consultations are offering access to mental health experts to individuals dealing with mental illness. It is also an ideal tool for individuals who prefer anonymity. A recent study published by the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment found that live Internet-based chemical dependency treatment performed well compared to traditional face-to-face counseling. California-based CRC Health Group is one of the leading providers of online treatment in this field.

