Residential Land Planning And Development Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Residential Land Planning And Development Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The residential land planning and development market expected to reach a value of nearly $174.09 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the residential land planning and development market is due to the increasing population growth and increasing spend by consumers on residential land.

The residential land development market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders for residential construction. Servicing of land may include excavation work for installation of roads and utility lines.

Major players in the global residential land planning and development market include Barratt, Persimmon, Crest Nicholson, Miller, and Wainhomes.

The global residential land planning and development market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The residential land planning and development market is segmented into Houses And Housing Estate Developments, Apartments And Other Residential Developments. Among these segments, the houses and housing estate developments market accounts for the largest share in the global residential land planning and development market.

By Geography – The global residential land planning and development market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s residential land planning and development market accounts for the largest share in the global residential land planning and development market.

