Residential Gas Generators Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2025
Global Residential Gas Generators Market to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025.
Global Residential Gas Generators Market valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing number of weather-related power outages and the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in developed and developing nations are estimated to be a successful driving force for the global portable generator market during the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Generator Type
Stationary
Portable
by End-user
Industrial
Telecom
Residential
Commercial
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Yamaha Motor Corporation, Cummins Inc, Kohler Co, Greaves Cotton Limited, Generac Holdings, KOEL Green, Su-Kam Power System Ltd, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Residential Gas Generators in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
