Reservoir Analysis Market Overview, Latest Analysis and Future Forecast By 2025

Global Reservoir Analysis Market by Service (Reservoir Simulation & Geo-modeling, Reservoir Sampling Services, and Data Acquisition & Monitoring) and End User (Onshore and Offshore) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. Global reservoir analysis market was estimated at $7.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $ 10.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018-2025.

Also, the report is a complete study of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. Using these factors, the study identifies the various trends which are expected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period. Growth in global energy demand, rising focus on mature oil & gas fields, and new field developments have driven the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost and several risks as well as complexities associated with reservoir analysis have happened to restrain the growth to certain extent. However, high-end technological advancements in reservoir analysis have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1011

By region, the market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). LAMEA accounted for two-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. By service, data acquisition and monitoring sector contributed for nearly three-fourth of the total market share and would retain its leadership status by 2025.

The major driving factor that is responsible for the growth of reservoir analysis market is upsurge in global energy demand. Furthermore, rise in focus on mature oil & gas fields and new field developments have fueled the market growth. However, high cost, risk, and complexities associated with reservoir analysis hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in reservoir analysis are expected to provide future opportunities for the market.

The global reservoir analysis market is segmented based on service, end user, and geography. On the basis of service, the market is classified into reservoir simulation & geo-modeling, reservoir sampling services, and data acquisition & monitoring. By end user, it is categorized as onshore and offshore. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Speak With Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1011

The report also includes an analysis of the leading market players who are proactively investing in their development and business expansion to effectively cater to the needs of consumers. They include Schlumberger Limited DSM, SGS SA, Baker Hughes, Inc., Weatherford International Ltd., Jiangxi East, and Halliburton. The other important players include Emerson Electric Co., Paradigm, Expro Group Trican Well Service Limited, Geokinetics, Inc., and Core Laboratories.

About us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research