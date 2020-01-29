Research Report prospects the Digital Transformation Market

The study on the Digital Transformation market Digital Transformation Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Digital Transformation market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Analytical Insights Contained at the Report
- Estimated revenue Rise of the Digital Transformation market throughout the prediction phase
- Factors expected to Help the growth of the Digital Transformation market
- The growth potential of the Digital Transformation marketplace in various regions
- Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption pattern of this Digital Transformation
- Company profiles of top players at the Digital Transformation market
Key Word Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.
Key Segments Covered
-
By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare
-
Type
-
Solution
-
Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR)
-
Connected Billing Solution
-
Connected Healthcare Information System
-
CRM Solution
-
ERP Solution
-
Collaboration Tools
-
Remote Patient Monitoring
-
-
Service
-
Customer Application Development
-
Wearable Device & Smartphone App
-
Cloud-Based
-
Big data Analytics
-
Healthcare Mobility
-
-
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
-
Consulting
-
Integration Service
-
-
-
- End User
- Clinic
- Government Hospital
- Specialty Hospital
- General Hospital
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Other
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Other
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Other
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other
Key Companies
-
IBM Corporation
-
GE Healthcare Limited
-
Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.
-
Accenture PLC
-
AT&T Inc.
-
CGI Group Inc.
-
Syntel Inc.
-
Deloitte Consulting LLP
-
Siemens Healthcare
-
Hitachi Medical Corporation
-
Shimadzu Corporation
-
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
-
Ziehm Imaging GmbH
-
Samsung Medison
