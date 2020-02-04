Research report explores the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market for the forecast period, 2019-2025

The global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

The key players covered in this study

Intertek Group

TUV Rheinland Group

DEKRA

TUV SUD Group

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL Group

SAI Global

Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering

ALS Global

Underwriters Laboratories

ASTM International

ABS Group

MISTRAS

Lloyd’s Register Group

Applus Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Foundation TIC

Structural Entity TIC

Metal Material TIC

Reinforced Concrete TIC

Insulation Material TIC

Concrete TIC

Sand TIC

Indoor Environment TIC

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

