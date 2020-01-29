Research report explores the Medical Recruitment Market for the forecast period, 2019-2026

The Most Recent study on the Medical Recruitment Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Medical Recruitment market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Medical Recruitment .

the demand for healthcare industry recruitment services. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry is rapidly boosting production, exports and R&D expenditure. This is expected to result in a significant increase in the employment of new workforce in the region, which is expected to drive the medical recruitment market in Western Europe.

Revenue generated by the Western European medical recruitmentmarket is estimated to exhibit a single digit CAGR, and hence, is expected to reach US$ 21,223.0 Mn by 2028. On the basis of vertical, the Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold the largest share in 2028. The Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is also expected to exhibit a single digit CAGR. On the basis of candidature, the healthcare professionals segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold approximately 55.6% of market share in 2028.

The medical recruitment market in the U.K. is expected to witness the highest growth in the Western European market owing to an increase in the number of research projects related to healthcare as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Western Europe.

Some popular agencies contributing to the medical recruitment market are Medacs Healthcare, Euromotion Medical, CPL Healthcare, ProClinical Recruitment, TFS Healthcare, EGV Recruiting, CCM Recruitment and IMS Recruitment.

In June 2017, the University of Kentucky Health Care Committee, U.K. approved a US$ 1.5 Bn budget, which includes three projects and a lease for additional space at Turfland Clinic for the fiscal year 2017.

