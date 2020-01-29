Research Report and Overview on Melamine Formaldehyde Market, 2019-2028

competitive landscape, future outlook, etc., helps in validating and strengthening secondary research findings and further develops the team's expertise and market understanding. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies. Typical industry participants include CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers. We also contacted various purchasing managers, technical personnel, distributors and resellers along with outside experts such as investment bankers, valuation experts, research analysts specializing in specific markets and other key opinion leaders specializing in different areas corresponding to various industry verticals.

Secondary research sources that we have referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations and SEC filings. Moreover, we also referred to internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases along with national and government documents, statistical databases and market reports. News articles, press releases and web-casts specific to companies operating in the market were also part of our secondary research. Plastemart Magazine, ICIS, Factiva, OneSource, Chemical Weekly, Platts, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were also important sources that we referred to during the course of our research.

The global market for agricultural films has been estimated and forecasted using a top down approach for estimating and forecasting by geography and bottom up approach for estimating and forecasting by application. Where no hard data is available, we use modeling techniques and estimates in order to produce comprehensive data sets. A rigorous methodology is adopted in which the available hard data is cross referenced with demographic data and macro-economic indicators such as GDP, etc. to produce estimates:

This report analyzes the global melamine formaldehyde market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2019. The report includes major driving and restraining factors for the melamine formaldehyde market and highlights opportunities for the market in the near future. It also comprises of overall market attractiveness and company market share analysis to get a comprehensive view about the market. The study segments the market on the basis of the applications of melamine formaldehyde, and each application is further studied as per its regional demand from 2012 to 2019. The major geographical regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The study offers a detailed view on the market competition by using Porter’s five forces model which mainly includes the impact of suppliers, buyers, new entrants, substitutes, and the degree of competition. The study also analyzes value chain components in order to study value addition at each stage. The report also includes company profiles of the market leaders such as BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis Group, INEOS Group and Momentive Specialty Chemicals, among others.