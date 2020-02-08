Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Aprotic Solvent Market

The global Aprotic Solvent market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Aprotic Solvent market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Aprotic Solvent market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Aprotic Solvent market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Aprotic Solvent market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Eastman Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Chemical

Ineos Group

Celanese

BASF

Royal Dutch Shell

Dupont

Dow Chemicals

Ashland

CNPC Jilin Chemical Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP)

Toluene

Benzene

Acetone

Other

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Electronics

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Aprotic Solvent market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Aprotic Solvent market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

