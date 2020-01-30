RESEARCH DETAILS DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MOBILE BANKING MARKET GLOBAL ANALYSIS, TRENDS, SIZE, OUTLOOK AND FORECASTS TO 2025

The ‘Global Mobile Banking Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Mobile Banking Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile banking is a system developed by financial institutions that allow the customers to conduct certain financial transactions through their mobile.

Recent advent of smartphones has changed the scenario and now mobile banking is a web-based service provided through mobile web. Mobile banking must not be confused with other features such as mobile wallet that allow transactions through mobiles at the point of sale. Rising adoption of Smartphones and technological advancements are primary driving factors for this market. Lack of awareness regarding the actual features of a mobile app developed for mobile banking is moderately challenging its adoption.

In 2018, the global Mobile Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CR2

SAB Group

Fiserv

Temenos Group

Infosys

Neptune Software Group

Apex Banking Software

Capital Banking Solutions

EBANQ Holdings

Dais Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking Institutions

Credit Unions

Financial Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

