Research delivers insight into the global Over The Top (OTT) market during the period 2017-2025

The Over The Top (OTT) market report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future Assessment.

In general terms the OTT can be explained as the digital content distribution, which is based upon various business models or revenue models. OTT can be stated as the delivery of audio/visual content being streamed over the internet.

The Global Over The Top (OTT) Market is segmented based on content type as: VoIP, text and images and video. On the basis of platform OTT market can be further divided into smart devices, gaming consoles, set-top box and laptops, tablets & desktops.

The global OTT market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.16% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 158.4 Bn in the year 2025.

Presently OTT is at a relatively nascent stage and is widely accepted as a trending technology across the globe. The market is projected to witness further more innovative and advance transformation, enabling the customers to access everything they want at a single space making the OTT platforms adept of selling physical products along with video and audio service offerings is certainly going to be an upward trend during the forecast period.

Top key players in the report: Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., CBS Corporation Inc., Facebook Inc., Google Inc., HBO NOW, Hulu L.L.C., Netflix Inc., Roku, Inc. and among others.

One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for OTT market is the increasing investments for the development of internet/broadband infrastructure of the developing countries. Governments of various countries worldwide have laid their stress on the reach of high speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries. The better infrastructure coupled with falling prices of internet services has given a rise to OTT market in these countries.

Many countries still face challenges related to improper broadband penetration, acting as a hurdle for the market growth. Broadband infrastructure plays an important role as a driver to the growth of OTT market.

Table of Contents:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Global OTT Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 OTT Market – Global

6 Global OTT Market Analysis – By Content Type

7 Global OTT Market Analysis – By Platform

8 Global OTT Market Analysis – By Revenue Model

9 Global OTT – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Global OTT Market – Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

