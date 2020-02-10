Research Delivers Insight into the Global Battery Recycling Market During the Period 2016-2024

Battery Recycling Market Overview 2024:

The Battery Recycling Market is valued at approximately $ 1222.36 between 2018 and 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR close to 8.9% between 2016 and 2024. The process of recycling and reusing of batteries is termed as battery recycling. The used batteries are often disposed off to municipal garbage solid waste centres. This waste can contaminate both water and soil, which can harmfully affect the level of ground water.

Europe is anticipated to account for a major market share for battery recycling industry owing to the implementation of several measures to protect the environment by the governing bodies in countries including United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany and Russia to prevent water and soil contamination due to the inflow of chemical and toxic waste dumped by the batteries. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience a modest growth during the forecast period with the growing competition and measures initiated by the regulatory bodies for subsidies. Rise in the manufacturing of hybrid vehicles in India and China is anticipated to drive the growth of industry. However, the fact that used battery can easily cause fire resulting from the friction by the aged metals can impact the growth of the Battery Recycling Market.

Request to Download Sample at https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/11

The various type of batteries that can be reused include button cells, Lead–acid battery, nickel–zinc (Ni-Zn), lead–acid automotive batteries, lithium-ion (Li-ion), Rechargeable nickel–cadmium (Ni-Cd) and nickel metal hydride (Ni-MH). These batteries are used in toys, medical equipment commercial batteries, watches, cart batteries, motorcycle batteries, USP batteries as well as industrial fork-lift batteries. The end-use of the primary resources including lithium and lead is projected to rise in the next few years owing to the rapid growth in the human population. The constant push for reusing utilized materials in order to protect the environment by reducing the carbon footprints and preserving natural resource will keep the prospect of the Battery Recycling Market high. The lead acid batteries are the most recycled product and contribute for approximately 78.0% of the lead end-use in the world with a high recycling rate across different countries. Using recycling techniques to produce lead as well as other raw materials consumes less energy as compared to production of lead via mining process. Such energy efficient process also results in less carbon emission. These driving factors in turn are anticipated to fuel the reuse of lead acid battery over the projected period.

The major players in the value of the Battery Recycling Market are Enersys, Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Battery Solutions LLC, Retriev Technologies, Inc. and others.

The Key Takeaways of The Battery Recycling Market:

The Battery Recycling Market forecast is studied from 2016 to 2026

The study provide an extensive analysis of the forecast including the present and future industry trends

The research outlines the major driving forces, opportunities and restraining factors of the industry and examines the their impact during the forecast period

Porter’s five forces assesses the potential of the consumers and suppliers and the competitive landscape worldwide for strategy building

The data derived through qualitative research aims at proving information on market developments, dynamics and trends

An extensive analysis of the key drivers and restrains across different regions is provided in this report

The Battery Recycling Market size and share in terms of value, volume and revenue is covered in this report

The profiles of prominent market players along with their successful strategic developments are included in the report

Purchase Inquiry at https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/11

The Battery Recycling Market Segmentation:

By Type

Lead-Acid Battery

Lithium-based Battery

Nickel-based Battery

By End User

Reuse, Repackaging & Second Life

Disposal

Extraction Of Material

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog