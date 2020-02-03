Renewable Energy Certificates Market Will Fuel the Market Players to Harness on the Opportunities

A RECS energy certificate is generated for every 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable energy produced. In addition, this energy has to be registered with the relevant national issuing body. These certificates are even transferred between countries and are further utilized to provide evidence of the consumption of renewable energy by a particular country.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global renewable energy certificates market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict market behavior during the forecast period.

The global renewable energy certificates market is bifurcated based on end-user and geography. On the basis of the end-user, it is segmented into solar electric, wind, geothermal, hydropower, biomass, and others (biofuels and fuel cells). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017-2023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are detailed as per key trends, developments, and presence of industry players in the market.

Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the renewable energy certificates market are also listed.

Key market players in this sector include Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Environmental Tracking Network of North America (ETNNA), General Services Administration (GSA), Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), and Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy).

Renewable Energy Certificates Market Key Segments:

By End-User

Solar Electric

Wind

Geothermal

Hydropower

Biomass

Others (Biofuels and Fuel cells)

