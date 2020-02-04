Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Renewable Energy Building Blocks market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Based on type, the global renewable energy building blocks market can be segmented into wind power, solar energy, bio-based, and others (including hydropower and municipal waste). The wind power segment held major share of the market in 2018. It was followed by the solar energy segment.

According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, wind power held 16.3% of renewable energy, while solar energy accounted for 6.1% share of the gross electricity generation in Germany in 2017

Rise in awareness about to the benefits of solar energy panels, which are used for heating and cooling of water, and increase in usage of solar energy in lamps and street lights are expected to drive the solar energy market in the near future

Based on end-use, global the market can be divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. Residential and commercial segments are anticipated to dominate the market. This high share can be ascribed to the rise in construction activities across the globe. Also, the rise in reconstruction of commercial buildings is likely to create lucrative opportunities for solar energy across the globe.

Depletion of fossil fuels such as coal is likely to compel miners of coal to shift their focus on the production of renewable based materials for electricity generation. This is anticipated to drive the lucrative renewable energy building blocks market in the near future.

Asia Pacific Likely to Hold Major Share of Global Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market

Geographically, the global renewable energy building blocks market can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Increase in government initiatives and rise in investments in the development of renewable feedstock in countries of Asia Pacific are the key factor propelling the demand for renewable energy building blocks in the region

The market in Europe and North America is expected to expand at a significant pace by the end of the forecast period, owing to the rise in regulation on decreasing the global warming potential and decline in carbon footprint across these regions. This is anticipated to drive the demand for renewable energy across these regions.

Key Players in Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market

The global renewable energy building blocks market is dominated by large number of players across the globe. Key players operating in the renewable energy building blocks market include:

ABB Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

General Electric

The Tata Power Company Limited

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Enel SpA

Xcel Energy Inc.

Geronimo Energy, LLC

Invenergy LLC

ACCIONA, S.A.

In 2017, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. acquired Alterra Power Corp. The acquisition included two geothermal facilities in Iceland. The move was in line with the company’s strategy of geographical diversification. The acquisition helped Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. add 485 MW of renewable energy assets to its line of portfolios.

Global Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market: Research Scope

Global Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market, by Type

Wind power

Solar energy

Bio-based

Others (including Hydropower and Municipal Waste)

Global Renewable energy building blocks Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Renewable energy building blocks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



