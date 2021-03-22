Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market Including Classification of Top Manufacturers and Growth Factors

Report Title: Global Market Study for Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market: Market Share, Size, Technology, Development, Investment, Costs, Profits, Technology.

Introduction, Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are underwater robots that are connected to an operator through a series of cables that transmit command and control signals to and from the underwater vehicle and the operator, allowing for the remote navigation of the vehicle. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application in military and defense, scientific research, oil and gas operations. ROVs are equipped cameras, high-frequency image sonar, and lights, which allow the operator to drive the equipment. Additionally, a manipulator, cutting arm, water sampler, and other instruments that measure water temperature and clarity may also be used., Factors such as the increasing demand for ROVs in the oil & gas industry and rising military spending on enhancing maritime security have led to a growing demand for ROVs. However, the high cost of ROVs as compared to divers in shallow water applications and lack of trained ROV pilots could restrain market growth to a certain extent. The growing need for situational awareness in naval warfare and the advent of 3D printing technology offer promising growth opportunities to market players., , Regional Analysis, North America was the largest market for ROVs in 2017. The US is the largest developer, operator, consumer, and exporter of ROVs, globally, which is expected to support the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, significant investments in scientific research and naval forces will lead to an increased demand for ROVs in the US in the coming years. Therefore, it is estimated that the market for ROVs in North America will be the largest, registering a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. In Europe, Russia, the UK, and Norway have vast oil & gas reserves, especially in offshore areas. Moreover, the security risks of offshore activities create a need for ROVs, specifically in search and rescue operations. These countries are spending heavily on underwater vehicles to strengthen their security and for oil and rig activities. Therefore, the European market for ROVs is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period.

Key Players: –

DeepOcean AS (Netherlands), DOF ASA (Norway), Sapura Energy Berhad (Malaysia), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), Helix Energy Solutions Group (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Fugro (Netherlands), Subsea 7 (UK), and TechnipFMC PLC (UK). Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Subsea 7 (UK), Fugro (Netherlands), DOF ASA (Norway), and Helix Energy Solutions Group (US) are the leading players and together accounted for nearly 62.23% of the market share in 2017.

